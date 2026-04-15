How To Check PF Balance Instantly: Simple Missed Call And SMS Methods Explained

Find out how to check your PF balance without internet using a missed call or SMS. Get instant details like your total balance and last contribution directly on your phone in minutes.

This is the best way to find your PF balance if you don't have a smartphone or internet. Just give a missed call to 9966044425 from the mobile number registered with your PF account. The call will automatically disconnect after two rings. In a few minutes, you will get an SMS with your name, date of birth, last contribution, and total balance.

You can use this method if you want the details in a specific language. From your registered mobile number, type 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' and send it to 7738299899. Here, 'ENG' is the code for English. You will immediately receive an SMS with all your PF details.

If you have a smartphone, using this government app is very useful. First, download and log in to the UMANG app. Search for 'EPFO' and select it. Then, click on 'View Passbook'. Enter your UAN, and after you input the OTP sent to your mobile, you can view and download your entire passbook. Important Points: Your UAN (Universal Account Number) must be activated to use these services. Your mobile number must be linked in the EPFO database. You can get complete details only if your KYC (Aadhaar, PAN card, and bank account) is linked.