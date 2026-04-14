Emirates Development Bank Deploys Dh20m Daily To Shield UAE Businesses From Conflict Shocks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates Development Bank (EDB) is deploying an average of Dh20 million in financing every day to support businesses across the UAE, reinforcing supply chains and ensuring uninterrupted operations amid global market volatility.

The development-focused lender said the high-frequency funding programme is aimed at addressing immediate liquidity needs of manufacturers, technology companies and food producers - sectors considered vital to the country's economic resilience and diversification agenda.

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In an increasingly uncertain global environment marked by supply-chain disruptions and shifting trade dynamics, the daily financing injections are designed to ensure factories continue production, raw materials are secured on time and domestic supply networks remain insulated from external shocks.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said the bank's rapid deployment strategy reflects its role as a frontline financial partner for the country's industrial ecosystem.

“When global supply chains tighten, speed is everything. Deploying Dh20 million a day is our direct answer to the market's need for agility and certainty,” Al Naqbi said.

“We are not just making high-level announcements; we are putting essential working capital into the accounts of the businesses that need it right now. As a trusted financial partner, we use robust credit risk analytics to move quickly and safely, ensuring our national champions and micro, small and medium enterprises have the capital relief and guidance required to weather any storm and capture new opportunities.”

To sustain this pace of lending, EDB has streamlined its financing access channels by liberalising liquidity policies, reducing approval requirements and updating funding frameworks to accelerate credit delivery to priority sectors. The measures are intended to strengthen the bank's responsiveness to market needs while reinforcing its mandate as a catalyst for industrial growth and supply-chain resilience.

The bank is also expanding partnerships with local banks and credit-focused fintech platforms to speed up financing access for smaller businesses. These collaborations are helping reduce processing friction and widen the reach of EDB-backed funding across the MSME ecosystem.

Since the launch of its transformation strategy in 2021, EDB said its financing initiatives have contributed Dh11.3 billion to the UAE's non-oil GDP and supported Dh74.6 billion in industrial capital expenditure, underlining its growing role in advancing the country's long-term diversification agenda.

The latest daily deployment programme targets five strategic sectors - manufacturing, advanced technology, healthcare, renewable energy and food security - all of which are central to strengthening domestic production capacity and enhancing economic self-reliance.

By maintaining a steady pipeline of liquidity into these sectors, EDB is positioning itself as a key stabilising force for the private sector while supporting the UAE's ambition to build a globally competitive, innovation-driven industrial base.

The sustained flow of financing, analysts say, reflects the UAE's broader policy approach of combining proactive government-backed funding with private-sector partnerships to safeguard growth momentum even during periods of global uncertainty.