UAE Schools Update: Sharjah Nurseries To Reopen From April 16

The education authorities in Sharjah announced late Tuesday night that nurseries in the emirate will reopen to children starting Thursday, April 16. The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said this marks an important step toward a phased return to in-person early childhood education across the UAE.

The authority said nurseries in government facilities and commercial buildings will reopen only after administrative and teaching staff complete mandatory training on emergency and crisis protocols. This move aims to ensure children return to a safe, well-prepared, and supportive environment.

Authorities in Sharjah also announced that all administrative and teaching staff in private schools and nurseries across the emirate will resume in-person duties effective Wednesday, April 15. The decision is intended to ensure full operational readiness ahead of the resumption of in-person learning, with a particular focus on conducting mandatory training sessions on emergency and crisis response protocols.

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The decision comes after the nationwide plan announced earlier in the day by the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, which confirmed that nurseries across the UAE will resume in-person learning in phases.

Similarly, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced the resumption of nurseries' operations and outlined a phased return for early learning centres under its jurisdiction, reinforcing a unified approach across emirates.

According to the federal education authority, early childhood education services will be restored in a phased manner, while maintaining strict safety requirements. The phased approach forms part of wider efforts to ensure stability across the education sector, while prioritising the safety of students, families, and staff.

Schools in the UAE shifted to distance learning as a precaution in response to regional security concerns linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Authorities have since extended remote classes in phases while continuing to assess the situation.

Distance learning was first introduced on March 2, following attacks by Iran targeting the UAE and other Gulf nations in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes on February 28. The measure was initially planned to run until March 6, before officials moved forward with the spring break.

After the break, remote learning was extended further as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff, and the wider education community amid the conflict, which remains under a fragile ceasefire.

Dubai's private early childhood centres to gradually re-open from April 16 UAE announces readiness for in-person learning; some nurseries reopen this week