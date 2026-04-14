403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Turkish Minister Of National Defense
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkiye Yasar Guler, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the necessity of solidifying it to strengthen security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment