Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Turkish Minister Of National Defense

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the necessity of solidifying it to strengthen security and stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.