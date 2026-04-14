Jordan Launches Tender To Build Bridge

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit of Jordan's Ministry of Investment is seeking companies and consortia interested in the development of a bridge and associated infrastructure in Amman, the country's capital. The project will be implemented under a PPP model, including design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance. Prequalification applications are open until May 12 at 12:00 pm Jordan time, according to information from the Embassy of Jordan in Brasília.

The bridge will connect Sweileh, in northern Amman, to Naour, in the south, along King Abdullah II Road. It will span approximately 16 kilometers, with two lanes in each direction, and will operate under a free-flow, uninterrupted electronic tolling system. The project will be integrated into Phase II of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, including the construction of bus stops, pedestrian bridges, and acceleration, deceleration and storage lanes for buses, in addition to all necessary and associated works and infrastructure.

The Ministry of Investment said it is seeking qualified companies and consortia with expertise in the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of large-scale road and bridge infrastructure projects. The tender process will be conducted in two stages. In the first stage, applicants will be evaluated according to predefined qualification criteria. Those shortlisted will be invited to participate in the second stage and will receive the request for proposals documentation.

Interested parties must obtain the prequalification documents by sending an email with the subject line“Amman Bridge Project RFQ Documents” to, providing identification details. The email must include the company's registration certificate along with proof of a bank transfer for a non-refundable fee of 1,000 Jordanian dinars (equivalent to US$ 1,410). Banking details and further information are available in the document at the link. Inquiries can be sent to the same email address.

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