Investornewsbreaks Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) Uncovers High-Value Rare Earth Trends In British Columbia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) and may include paid advertising.

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) recently reported promising early exploration results from its Cameron Rare Earth Element Project in British Columbia. An article discussing this reads,“Recent soil and rock sampling programs at the project have identified multiple areas of anomalous rare earth element mineralization associated with pegmatite systems... The Cameron project is located roughly 40 kilometers south of Revelstoke in British Columbia, along Highway 23 near the Columbia River. The property spans approximately 2,984 hectares within the Kamloops Mining Division. Powermax recently conducted a soil geochemical survey across priority areas of the property. The program returned Total Rare Earth Oxide ('TREO') values ranging from approximately 135 parts per million to 2,840 ppm, with an average value of about 340 ppm TREO. Several samples recorded anomalous values above 400 ppm TREO, and the highest sample reached 2,840 ppm TREO.”

“The results outlined a north–south trending corridor of elevated rare earth values extending for more than one kilometre. The anomalous zone coincides with mapped pegmatites and historically documented thorium-uranium mineralization associated with the Cameron (Jenkins) showing areas.”

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About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also optioned to acquire the 5178-hectare Pinard REE in Northern Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PWMXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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