Preclinical Study Reveals Promising Treatment For Glioblastoma

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Glioblastoma is a deadly type of brain cancer which progresses rapidly and kills victims within months. For nearly two decades, no significant progress has been made in developing an effective treatment against this malignancy. Now, a new preclinical study using animal models has unveiled a potential breakthrough that could eliminate these tumors.

As the team advances their approach through the next phases involving human participants, other companies like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are also hitting their...

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