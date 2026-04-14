Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Doubles Down On Montauban Project Development As 2026 Gold Prices Remain In Record High Territory

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

ESGold Corp., a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, continues with the development of its Montauban property. Despite expected volatility, gold prices remain stellar, approximately twice as high as two years ago. Initial findings at the company's Montauban project revealed deep and expanding mineralized corridor, over 2 kilometers of strike length.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, continues moving forward with operations, even with expected volatility from unpredictable geopolitical events. Underlying debt and economic uncertainties are seen as long-term drivers of gold and silver prices, and show no signs of abating.

“Gold's push above $4,800 reflects a recalibration of risk, rather than a full regime shift,” noted Ahmad Assiri, a strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd.“The move higher suggests markets are now pricing in a lower probability of prolonged disruption while still retaining a meaningful discount versus the...

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