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QCB Governor Meets Italian Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani met on Tuesday with ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar Paolo Toschi, reports QNA.
During the meeting, they discussed key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the financial and banking sectors.Paolo Toschi Qatar Central Bank
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