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GTA Participates In The 16Th Meeting Of GCC Tax Administrations Committee


2026-04-14 11:02:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Tax Authority (GTA) has participated in the 16th meeting of the GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) Tax Administrations Committee, discussing key developments and challenges related to tax policies and procedures in the region.

Khalifa bin Jassim al-Jaham al-Kuwari, president of GTA, chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting, which was held via videoconference with Bahrain as the host country, exploring ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in the exchange of expertise and best tax practices.

They also reviewed updates on the implementation of unified agreements related to indirect taxes, as well as mechanisms to develop technical systems that support electronic connectivity among the GCC tax authorities.

The meeting further addressed topics related to updating tax legislation and expanding training and capacity-building for national cadres, with the aim of improving performance and increasing the efficiency of implementing tax systems in line with regional and global economic developments.

It was emphasised that the GCC countries remain committed to continuing joint co-ordination, strengthening economic integration, and reinforcing the principles of fairness and transparency in tax policies, in support of sustainable development across the region.

GTA tax GCC

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Gulf Times

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