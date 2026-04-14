Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the ceasefire with Iran and the importance of securing long-term peace in the Middle East. The Secretary stressed the importance of ongoing U.S. and Egyptian efforts to achieve a humanitarian truce in Sudan. They also discussed joint efforts to disarm Hamas, in line with the President's 20-Point Plan for Gaza, and explored ways to bolster the U.S.-Egypt economic and commercial relationship.