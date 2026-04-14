Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the ceasefire with Iran and the importance of securing long-term peace in the Middle East. The Secretary stressed the importance of ongoing U.S. and Egyptian efforts to achieve a humanitarian truce in Sudan. They also discussed joint efforts to disarm Hamas, in line with the President's 20-Point Plan for Gaza, and explored ways to bolster the U.S.-Egypt economic and commercial relationship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment