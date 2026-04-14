WLFI May Fall 20% On LUNA 2.0-Style Allegations

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) World Liberty Financial 's WLFI token is facing near-term downside pressure as a confluence of technical patterns and on-chain risk indicators unfold in April. A bear-flag setup on WLFI 's four-hour chart points to a potential slide toward roughly $0.066, about 20% lower than current levels, if the pattern plays out. At the same time, on-chain activity highlights liquidity constraints and a looming dilution concern tied to a large token unlock, while allegations from a high-profile adviser about backdoor controls add a governance dimension to the risk matrix.

Bear-flag interpretation suggests WLFI could drop to around $0.066 in April, a roughly 20% downside from current prices if the pattern completes. If WLFI breaks above the upper trendline, the bear setup could be invalidated, with upside targets near $0.081–$0.085, aligned with key moving averages. On-chain data shows wallets tied to WLFI deposited 3–5 billion WLFI as collateral on Dolomite to borrow about $75 million in stablecoins, creating potential liquidity fragility. More than $40 million of WLFI was moved to Coinbase Prime, driving pool utilization to about 93% and drawing scrutiny over liquidity risk and circular borrowing dynamics. A proposed unlock of over 16 billion WLFI from still-locked public allocations could dilute existing holders, heightening selling pressure and governance uncertainty. Tron founder Justin Sun, an adviser to WLFI, publicly accused the project of embedding a hidden backdoor blacklist function in the contract, raising questions about transparency and decentralization.

Key takeawaysBearish setup and price targets

Technical analysis of WLFI's recent price action highlights a bear-flag formation forming inside a broader downtrend. In market terms, a bear flag is a continuation pattern that often materializes after a sharp decline, with the expectation of further downside once the price breaches the lower trendline accompanied by rising volumes. Applied to WLFI, the measured downside target sits near $0.066 in April, roughly 20% below current levels, signaling a potential continuation of the recent selling pressure.

Conversely, a break above the upper border of the flag could invalidate the setup and shift the near-term outlook to the upside. In that scenario, traders would scrutinize near-term resistance near the 20-day moving average around $0.081 and the 50-day moving average near $0.085. Those levels would act as calibration points for the balance of risk and are consistent with the short- to medium-term moving-average framework that often guides intraday momentum and liquidity expectations for altcoins with thin order books.

Illiquid collateral and liquidity risk

Beyond technicals, on-chain activity paints a picture of liquidity stress that could amplify price moves. Data from Arkham Intelligence shows wallets associated with World Liberty Financial deposited roughly 3–5 billion WLFI tokens as collateral on the Dolomite protocol to borrow around $75 million in stablecoins, including USD1 and USDC. The debt position underscores a classic risk pattern: borrowing against a token that itself has relatively low liquidity can magnify losses if WLFI's price gaps lower and the value of the collateral falters.

Adding to the liquidity nervosity, more than $40 million of WLFI was subsequently moved to Coinbase Prime, a shift that coincided with a pool-utilization rate approaching 93%. Critics argue that such high utilization constrains withdrawals and increases the likelihood of circular liquidity extraction, where borrowed funds are recycled into the protocol or exchanges, further thinning available liquidity for ordinary holders.

The structure-using wedged, thinly traded internal tokens as collateral to secure real-world liquidity-creates a sensitive dynamic. A sharp price decline could quickly erode the collateral's value, potentially triggering liquidations and creating a feedback loop that accelerates selling pressure and worsens liquidity crunches for depositors.

In this context, the risk is not merely about near-term sentiment but about structural fragility: if WLFI's price deteriorates, the illiquid nature of the backing collateral can intensify redemptions and bad-debt risk, complicating rescue scenarios for creditors and investors alike.

Unlocks, dilution, and governance questions

Another central pillar of the WLFI narrative is a looming unlock tied to public allocations that remain locked. Reports indicate a proposed unlock of more than 16 billion WLFI tokens could come to market, introducing dilution risk for current holders. When combined with the on-chain debt and the high pool utilization, investors must consider how additional WLFI supply would interact with a price that is already pressured by the bear-flag setup.

On governance and transparency, the story intersects with broader questions about decentralization and control. Justin Sun, the Tron founder who reportedly invested around $75 million in WLFI and has served as an adviser, has publicly accused the project of embedding a hidden backdoor blacklisting function within the contract. He contends that such a feature would allow unilateral freezing of wallet assets without notice, a claim that goes to the heart of decentralization promises and governance legitimacy.

Sun's commentary went further, criticizing governance votes as rigged or non-transparent and urging greater clarity around unlock schedules and contract safeguards. While these remarks reflect a single viewpoint, they have fed a narrative of governance risk surrounding WLFI and have kept market participants attentive to updates on smart contract design and governance processes.

What to watch next

The WLFI story is still taking shape. In the near term, traders will likely monitor whether WLFI breaks above key resistance levels or continues to slide within the bear-flag setup. On the liquidity side, watchers will scrutinize the fate of the 3–5 billion WLFI collateral and the trajectory of the 93% pool utilization, as any shift could precipitate volatile liquidations or redemption dynamics. Finally, the unlock calendar and any official clarifications from WLFI's team or its advisers will be crucial to gauge dilution risk and governance integrity.

For investors and builders, the coming weeks will reveal whether the market breathes life into WLFI's fundamentals or whether liquidity and control concerns overwhelm expectations. The unfolding intersection of technical pattern, on-chain collateral dynamics, and governance discourse will be the key lens through which WLFI's potential path forward is judged.

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