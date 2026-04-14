Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Humidity To Rise As Heatwave Continues Check Forecast

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is facing strong surge in summer heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C in several districts. A heat alert has been issued till April 18, urging residents to stay cautious amid rising temperatures and humidity

Tamil Nadu is currently experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures, especially in interior regions. Districts like Karur, Salem, Erode, and Madurai have recorded temperatures above 100°F (around 38–40°C), with Karur peaking at 40.5°C. Over the next few days, temperatures are expected to climb further by 2–3°C above normal in several inland areas. This gradual increase could make daytime conditions extremely uncomfortable, particularly for those exposed to direct sunlight.

While most parts of Tamil Nadu will continue to experience dry weather, certain regions may see slight relief. Light rainfall is likely in the Western Ghats districts, coastal delta regions, and areas like Ramanathapuram and Karaikal between April 13 and April 20. This is due to a trough extending from Assam to South Tamil Nadu. However, the rainfall will be minimal and scattered, offering limited respite from the prevailing heat.

In Chennai and nearby suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain in isolated pockets. Temperatures are expected to hover around 35–36°C during the day and about 27°C at night. High humidity levels along coastal areas, including Puducherry and Karaikal, may lead to discomfort despite temperatures being close to normal. The combination of heat and moisture could make conditions feel more oppressive than actual readings suggest.