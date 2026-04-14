Chhattisgarh: PM, Prez Condole Deaths In Vedanta Plant Boiler Blast

Condolences Pour In For Victims

President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a devastating boiler explosion at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh, which left several workers dead and 15 others injured. The President said she was "deeply saddened" by the tragic incident and extended prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. In a post shared on X on Tuesday, she wrote, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the deaths of people in a power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, which claimed the lives of at least 9 people and injured at least 15. The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed condolences towards the incident and stated that the local administration is assisting those affected. "The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo called the incident "heartbreaking and distressing." He expressed prayers of peace for the departed souls and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The news of the horrific accident at the Vedanta Power Plant located in Singhitrai, Sakti, is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. Reports of the unfortunate deaths of several workers due to the boiler explosion and the serious injuries of many others are deeply troubling the heart. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the affected families to bear this sorrow. Along with wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families during this difficult time," he wrote in the post.

SP Confirms 14 Dead, 20 Injured

Praful Thakur, SP of Shakti district, said that, "The incident took place at approximately 2:30 PM. A blast occurred within a boiler located at the Vedanta Power Plant. As soon as I received the information, immediately upon being notified, I first dispatched the team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabra. Subsequently, I personally arrived at the scene. The SDOP, the Collector, and other officials were all present at the site. We undertook the task of transporting the injured to the hospital and subsequently initiated their medical treatment. Since Raigarh is in close proximity to this location, all the victims were admitted to various hospitals there. To date, a total of 14 people have lost their lives, and 20 individuals are currently undergoing treatment; some are at Jindal Hospital, some at the Medical College, and others at Ambedkar Hospital. Thus, a total of 20 people are currently receiving medical care, and five of them have been referred elsewhere for advanced treatment."

He stated that a team, along with the Collector, visited the 'Ground Zero' site under security protocols and, after preliminary assessment and coordination with plant management, confirmed that there are no further casualties or pending issues. "Our team, accompanied by the Collector, recently visited 'Ground Zero' while observing necessary security protocols. Based on a preliminary assessment, it does not appear that there are any further casualties or victims remaining at the site. We have also conducted checks in coordination with the plant management, and they, too, have provided assurances that there are no other pending issues or casualties," said SP.

Rs 35 Lakh Compensation Announced

Collector of District Amrit Vikas Topno said that in view of the recent casualties, the priority is to extend maximum possible support to the affected families, ensuring their health, well-being, and assistance, while also announcing Rs 35 lakh compensation for each death, Rs 15 lakh for the injured, and full medical expenses to be borne by the plant management. "Regarding the casualties that have recently occurred, the primary objective is to provide maximum possible support to the affected parties, specifically focusing on their health, well-being, and families. In terms of compensation, it has been decided that a sum of ₹35 lakh will be provided in cases involving fatalities, while those who have sustained injuries will receive ₹15 lakh each. Furthermore, the entire medical expenditure incurred at the hospital will be borne by the plant management," said the collector.

Investigation Underway

This comes after nine people died, and 15 others sustained injuries in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Sakti district on Tuesday, the police said.

Raigarh SDM, Mahesh Sharma, said that a proper investigation is being done in the incident."A heartbreaking incident has taken place at the Vedanta Power plant today in which some workers have been injured, and their treatment is underway. Our investigation is ongoing," he said.

Vedanta Responds to Incident

On the incident, a spokesperson from the power plant said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit. Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)