Degenerative Disc Disease Clinical Trial Analysis 2026: Recent FDA Clearances, Ongoing Clinical Studies, And Emerging Treatment Landscape By Delveinsight Mesoblast, Discgenics, Biosplice Therapeutic

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"Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline"According to DelveInsight's evaluation, the global Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) pipeline comprises more than 15 prominent companies actively advancing over 15 therapeutic candidates. The analysis encompasses clinical trials, therapeutic approaches, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and recent developments.

The report titled “Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Insight, 2026” by DelveInsight presents an extensive overview of the current clinical development landscape along with future growth opportunities within the Degenerative Disc Disease market.

The Degenerative Disc Disease pipeline report delivers a comprehensive commercial and clinical evaluation of pipeline candidates, spanning from early preclinical stages to approved therapies. It further provides detailed insights into each drug, including its mechanism of action, clinical trial progress, regulatory milestones (such as NDA approvals, where applicable), and development activities such as technological advancements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, funding, and special designations.

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Key Highlights from the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report:



Organizations worldwide are actively focused on developing innovative treatment solutions for Degenerative Disc Disease, achieving notable advancements over time.

Key companies engaged in the Degenerative Disc Disease therapeutics market include Spine BioPharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Mesoblast, Biosplice Therapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, AnGes, DiscGenics, Kuros Biosciences, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, and others, all contributing to pipeline innovation.

A number of emerging therapies are progressing through various clinical stages, including SB-01, BRTX-100, Rexlemestrocel-L, Lorecivivint, CWT 002, AMG0103, IDCT, KUR 113, AGA111, and others. These candidates are anticipated to significantly influence the future treatment landscape of Degenerative Disc Disease.

In January 2026, ReGelTec Inc. announced the publication of findings in Pain Physician highlighting the effectiveness of its HYDRAFIL System, a percutaneous hydrogel implant designed for chronic low back pain associated with Degenerative Disc Disease. The study demonstrated sustained and clinically meaningful improvements in pain and disability outcomes. This outpatient, minimally invasive procedure offers an alternative to major surgical interventions while improving patients' functional capabilities.

In December 2025, Companion Spine revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its DIAM Spinal Stabilization System (P240043). This marks the first posterior motion-preserving technology approved in the U.S. for patients suffering from moderate to severe primary low back pain due to single-level lumbar Degenerative Disc Disease (L2–L5), particularly for individuals unresponsive to at least six months of conservative treatment.

In May 2025, ReGelTec Inc. secured CE Mark approval under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for its Class III HYDRAFIL System. This milestone enables commercialization across Europe, offering a minimally invasive outpatient solution aimed at pain relief, functional improvement, and potentially reducing the need for invasive surgeries.

In April 2025, DiscGenics, Inc. announced that its peer-reviewed, double-blind clinical study on allogeneic disc progenitor cells was recognized among the top three most impactful publications in the International Journal of Spine Surgery (IJSS) for 2024. The study demonstrated improvements in disc volume, pain reduction, and quality of life in patients with lumbar disc degeneration.

In March 2025, Discure Technologies reported its acceptance into the FDA's Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP). This recognition is expected to accelerate patient access to its Discure System, a bioelectronic implant previously awarded Breakthrough Device designation. In September 2024, Spine BioPharma completed patient enrollment for its U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating SB-01 injection. The MODEL study enrolled 417 patients across 30 research sites over two years, making SB-01 the first intradiscal drug therapy to reach Phase 3 trials for chronic low back pain linked to Degenerative Disc Disease.

Degenerative Disc Disease Overview

Degenerative Disc Disease refers to the gradual deterioration of intervertebral discs, which act as cushions between spinal vertebrae. Over time, these discs lose hydration, elasticity, and structural integrity due to aging or mechanical stress. This degeneration can result in pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and nerve compression, leading to symptoms such as numbness or weakness. The condition most frequently affects the cervical and lumbar spine. Although termed a“disease,” it is often a natural consequence of aging. Treatment options range from physical therapy and medication to lifestyle modifications and, in severe cases, surgical procedures such as spinal fusion or artificial disc replacement.

Explore the latest Degenerative Disc Disease pipeline insights 2025, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Degenerative Disc Disease Clinical Trials

Emerging Degenerative Disc Disease Therapies in Clinical Development:



SB-01 – Spine BioPharma

BRTX-100 – BioRestorative Therapies

Rexlemestrocel-L – Mesoblast

Lorecivivint – Biosplice Therapeutics

CWT 002 – Causeway Therapeutics

AMG0103 – AnGes

IDCT – DiscGenics

KUR 113 – Kuros Biosciences AGA111 – Angitia Biopharmaceuticals

Degenerative Disc Disease Route of Administration (ROA) Analysis

The report evaluates pipeline therapies based on their routes of administration, including:



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Molecule Type Classification

DDD therapies are categorized based on molecule types such as:



Monoclonal antibodies

Peptides

Polymers

Small molecules Gene therapies

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment Covers:



Product type-based evaluation

Stage-wise analysis of therapies

Route of administration-based segmentation Molecule type-based categorization

DelveInsight's report analyzes over 15 pipeline candidates across various development stages, including:



Late-stage (Phase III) therapies

Mid-stage (Phase II) candidates

Early-stage (Phase I) developments

Preclinical and discovery-stage innovations Discontinued or inactive programs

Further Degenerative Disc Disease product details are provided in the report. Download the Degenerative Disc Disease pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Degenerative Disc Disease therapies

Leading Companies in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market:

Prominent players include Mesoblast, BioRestorative Therapies, DiscGenics, Biosplice Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, SpineOvations, BIOPHARM GmbH, Yuhan, Histogen, Spine BioPharma, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Notogen, AnGes, FibroGenesis, Genequine Biotherapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, among others.

Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Analysis Insights:



The report offers detailed information on companies developing Degenerative Disc Disease therapies, along with their respective pipeline portfolios.

It categorizes therapeutic candidates based on development stage, including early, mid, and late phases.

It highlights active and inactive projects, showcasing the strategic direction of key players.

Drugs are evaluated based on mechanism of action, route of administration, target receptors, and whether they are used as monotherapy or combination therapy.

The study also examines collaborations, licensing agreements, and funding activities that are shaping future advancements in the DDD market. Data is compiled from proprietary databases, clinical trial registries, company disclosures, conferences, investor presentations, and credible third-party sources.

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Degenerative Disc Disease Market Drivers:

The rising prevalence of Degenerative Disc Disease and increasing investments in research and development are key factors driving market growth.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Challenges:

High treatment costs, poor patient adherence, and other limitations continue to hinder market expansion.

Scope of the Degenerative Disc Disease Pipeline Report:



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: Spine BioPharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Mesoblast, Biosplice Therapeutics, Causeway Therapeutics, AnGes, DiscGenics, Kuros Biosciences, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, and others

Key Therapies: SB-01, BRTX-100, Rexlemestrocel-L, Lorecivivint, CWT 002, AMG0103, IDCT, KUR 113, AGA111, among others

Therapeutic Assessment: Marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Drivers and barriers

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Table of Contents

Introduction to the Degenerative Disc Disease ReportExecutive SummaryDisease OverviewAnalytical and Commercial AssessmentPipeline Therapeutics OverviewLate-Stage Pipeline ProductsMid-Stage Pipeline ProductsEarly-Stage Pipeline ProductsPreclinical DevelopmentsTherapeutic EvaluationInactive Pipeline ProductsCollaboration and Licensing AnalysisKey CompaniesKey ProductsUnmet Medical NeedsMarket Drivers and BarriersFuture Outlook and ConclusionAnalyst PerspectivesAppendixAbout DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a specialized business consulting and market research firm dedicated to the life sciences sector. The company provides end-to-end solutions to pharmaceutical organizations, enabling them to enhance performance and make informed decisions. Its healthcare consulting services support market analysis, helping businesses accelerate growth and effectively address industry challenges.