Solution Financial Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting
|
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Vote*
|
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Spoiled
|Non-Vote
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Desmond Balakrishnan
|40,000,121
|0
|1,021
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
|John Gowans
|40,001,140
|0
|2
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
|Sean Hodgins
|40,000,121
|0
|1,021
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
|Kerry Meier
|40,001,140
|0
|2
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
|Bryan Pang
|40,000,121
|0
|1,021
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
|John Smyth
|40,000,121
|0
|1,021
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
*rounded to 2 decimal pointsAppointment of Auditors
Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2026.
|
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Vote
|
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Spoiled
|Non-Vote
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Appointment of Auditors
|40,001,142
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
The approach to executive compensation was approved.
|
|Number of Shares
|Percentage of Vote
|
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Spoiled
|Non-Vote
|For
|Against
| Withheld/
Abstain
|Approach to Executive Compensation
|40,001,142
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100%
|0%
|0%
About Solution
Solution Financial commenced operations in 2004 and specializes in sourcing and leasing luxury and exotic vehicles, yachts and other high value assets. Solution works with a select group of luxury automotive and marine dealerships providing lending solutions to clients who prefer more flexible leasing options than those traditionally offered by banks and other lease providers. Typical customers include new immigrants, business owners and international students who tend to upgrade their vehicles more frequently than traditional lease agreements allow. Solution Financial provides a unique leasing experience whereby it partners with its clients to help source limited edition and difficult to acquire vehicles as well as providing white glove services to clients for insuring, maintaining, upgrading, and reselling their vehicles.
For further information please contact Sean Hodgins at (778) 318-1514.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
(signed) "Bryan Pang"
Bryan Pang
President, CEO and Director
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Solution Financial Inc.
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