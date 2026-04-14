Northwest Title Partners With Razi To Deliver Value To Buyers And Sellers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Northwest Title (NWT) today announced a partnership with Razi, a technology platform focused on improving title performance and efficiency. By leveraging Razi, Northwest Title is reducing processing times and creating a better experience for both real estate agents and their clients.

Title problems are one of the biggest drivers of delays and unexpected costs in real estate transactions. This partnership is designed to provide Northwest Title solutions that can eliminate unnecessary friction, and deliver more predictable outcomes from contract to close, saving both Northwest and consumers time and money.

“For real estate agents and their clients, reliability is everything,” said Jonathan Holfinger, Owner and CEO at Northwest Title.

Real estate agents working with Northwest Title will see fewer surprises, faster timelines, and smoother transactions. For consumers, that means less stress and lower costs driven by a more efficient process.

“Razi exists to help title companies perform at their best,” said Lili Farhandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Razi.“Northwest Title is a great example of a partner that is committed to delivering speed, accuracy, and real value to the market.”

This partnership reinforces Northwest Title's focus on performance, consistency, and delivering a better outcome for every transaction.

About Northwest Title

Northwest Title is a trusted provider of title and settlement services, known for delivering reliable, high-quality closings of all types for real estate professionals and their clients.

About Razi

Razi is a technology platform that helps title companies with sales enablement tools to improve performance, and deliver faster, more cost-effective real estate transactions.