Ecosense Expands Library Lending Program To Alabama With 250 Ecoblutm Radon Detectors

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Partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health brings free, real-time radon testing to 33 libraries statewide.

San Jose, Calif. - April 14, 2026 - Ecosense, a company recognized for providing radon detection and monitoring solutions, recently announced that its Library Lending Program is now available in Alabama, granting more people access to high-quality radon detectors. Ecosense has worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health to place 250 Ecosense EcoBlu radon detectors in 33 libraries throughout the state, providing Alabama residents free access to devices that help them determine whether there is radon in their homes, and at what levels.

Alabama is a state with many different types of homes. Some have basements, while others have crawl spaces. There are many different types of home ventilation systems, too. In addition, geological conditions in Alabama can contribute to elevated radon levels in homes. Despite the potential risks of high radon levels in their homes, many residents are still unaware of these risks or may not have access to testing devices.

The Ecosense Library Lending Program helps address these barriers by making radon detectors available through local libraries. Residents can borrow a device, test their homes, and quickly learn whether radon gas is present.

Radon gas is the primary cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, representing a significant public health concern that many people may not be aware of. Because radon cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted, detecting its presence early is crucial in reducing long-term exposure and health risks.

“Access to good radon testing shouldn't be based on where you live,” said Insoo Park, CEO of Ecosense.“By working together with public health leaders and libraries statewide in Alabama, we're helping ensure that all communities have access to the tools they need to protect their health.”

When borrowing a radon detector through the Ecosense Library Lending Program, residents receive an EcoBlu device that delivers accurate, instant radon readings directly on the screen. Unlike other kits that have to be mailed in for results, residents will know exactly what's happening instantly through results on the EcoBlu device's screen, allowing them to make quick and informed decisions to protect their health.

“We're excited to start letting people check these out. It's such a great resource for our community,” said John Swindall, Director of the Office of Radiation Control at the Alabama Department of Public Health.“Our normal return rate for our free charcoal test kits is only around 15%, and we have a limited number of free short-term test kits that we distribute during January's Radon Action Month. But now, when people from Alabama call or email asking for free test kits, we can tell them they can simply go to their local library and borrow one.”

Of the statewide libraries in Alabama referenced by Swindall, 16 are in the Birmingham area. This concentration will help Ecosense's award-winning devices reach more people in Birmingham and statewide.

Since its launch, the Ecosense Library Lending Program has grown to include more than 500 libraries across 13 states. It is an example of the power of collaboration between private and public organizations in bringing useful technology to trusted community institutions. Expanding the program into Alabama will bring Ecosense one step closer to its goal of making radon testing more accessible and community-centered.

For more information about Ecosense, its products, or the program, please visit For all other press inquiries and requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at....

About Ecosense®

Based in Silicon Valley, Ecosense® is a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for professionals and consumers alike. Its patented ion chamber technology - validated by the University of Michigan and Kansas State University Radon Chamber - delivers research-grade accuracy in minutes, not days. Ecosense's innovations, including the EcoQube® (TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu, and EcoQube Flex, continue to redefine standards for health-focused environmental sensing worldwide.