San Diego DUI Defense Attorney Anna R. Yum Explains How California DMV Hearings Work After A DUI Arrest

SAN DIEGO, CA - After a DUI arrest in San Diego, the California Department of Motor Vehicles initiates a separate administrative process that can suspend or revoke driving privileges independently of any criminal court proceedings. San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum of the Law Offices of Anna R. Yum ( ) is explaining the hearing process, available defenses, and critical deadlines that individuals must meet to protect their licenses.

According to San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum, individuals generally have only 10 days from the date of arrest to request a DMV hearing. If the hearing is not requested within that window, the Administrative Per Se suspension typically takes effect after the 30-day temporary license period ends. Upon arrest, the officer confiscates the California driver's license and issues a DS 367 form that serves as a temporary driving permit for 30 days, but only if the license was valid at the time. "The DMV process operates under a lower burden of proof than criminal court, requiring only a preponderance of the evidence rather than proof beyond a reasonable doubt, which makes the hearing strategy fundamentally different from a criminal defense approach," explains Yum.

San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum notes that when a chemical test was administered, the DMV hearing officer examines whether the arresting officer had reasonable cause to believe the individual was driving under the influence, whether the arrest was lawful, and whether the blood alcohol concentration was at or above the legal limit while driving. In cases involving a chemical test refusal, the hearing officer instead examines whether the individual was properly advised that refusing could result in license suspension or revocation, and whether a refusal actually occurred. If the DMV cannot prove the required elements for the type of case involved, the hearing officer may set the Administrative Per Se action aside entirely.

As a former Riverside County Deputy District Attorney, Attorney Yum brings prosecution-side insight to DUI defense, giving her a clear view of how the government structures these cases and where they can be challenged. "California's Title 17 of the Code of Regulations sets detailed requirements for administering chemical tests, including proper calibration and maintenance of testing equipment, use of trained and certified technicians, a continuous 15-minute observation period before a breath test, and a documented chain of custody for blood samples," Yum adds. "Violations of these procedures can significantly undermine the DMV's case and may result in the suspension being set aside."

Additional defenses available at a California DMV hearing include challenging the lawfulness of the initial traffic stop by arguing the officer lacked reasonable suspicion, presenting medical evidence that conditions such as diabetes, inner ear disorders, or acid reflux produced symptoms mimicking intoxication or artificially elevated breathalyzer readings, and disputing the identity of the driver when that issue is genuinely in question. Each defense targets a specific element the DMV must establish, and success on any single element can result in a favorable outcome that preserves driving privileges.

If the hearing results in an adverse decision, California law provides two appeal paths. A departmental review may be requested within 15 days of the effective date of the decision notice for a fee of $120. Alternatively, court review may be requested within 30 days following issuance of the hearing decision. Suspension lengths vary depending on the offense type and prior history, ranging from four months for a first standard DUI to a one-year suspension for a chemical test refusal on a first offense, with progressively longer periods including two-year and three-year revocations for repeat offenses. In some first-offender cases, the DMV may allow an ignition interlock device restricted license immediately.

"The evidence the hearing officer considers largely overlaps with what the prosecution will use in criminal court, so building a strong defense at the DMV stage can benefit both proceedings simultaneously," Yum observes. The firm handles the full range of San Diego DUI defense, from requesting the DMV hearing within the 10-day deadline to cross-examining chemical test results and pursuing appeals when necessary. For individuals facing DUI charges in California, contacting an experienced DUI defense attorney promptly may help protect driving privileges and strengthen the overall defense.

About Law Offices of Anna R. Yum:

Law Offices of Anna R. Yum is a San Diego-based criminal defense firm focused on DUI defense and related matters throughout California. Led by attorney Anna R. Yum, a former deputy district attorney licensed in both California and Illinois with an Avvo Rating of 10.0, the firm represents clients at both DMV administrative hearings and in criminal court. For consultations, call (619) 233-4433.

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