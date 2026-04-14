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Mindset & Body Reset has been recognized as a top-rated primary care and mental health provider in Rome, Georgia, reflecting exceptional patient satisfaction, strong clinical outcomes, and a growing reputation for integrated, whole-person healthcare.

ROME, GA - April 14, 2026 - Mindset & Body Reset has been recognized as a top-rated primary care and mental health provider in Rome, Georgia, reflecting exceptional patient satisfaction, strong clinical outcomes, and a growing reputation for integrated, whole-person healthcare.

The recognition is based on consistent positive patient ratings and community feedback, underscoring the practice's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality care for individuals and families throughout the Rome area. By combining primary care services with mental health support under one roof, Mindset & Body Rese has established itself as a trusted resource for comprehensive wellness.

“We are honored to be recognized by our patients and community as the top-rated provider in Rome,” said a representative of Mindset & Body Reset.“Our mission has always been to treat the whole person - mind and body - while making compassionate, evidence-based care accessible locally. This recognition reflects the trust our patients place in us every day.”

Mindset & Body Reset provides a wide range of services, including primary care, mental health support, and wellness-focused treatment plans tailored to individual needs. The practice emphasizes preventative care, personalized treatment strategies, and a collaborative approach to managing both physical and emotional health.

In many communities, patients must travel outside their city to access integrated healthcare services. The recognition of Mindset & Body Reset as Rome's top-rated provider highlights the value of having comprehensive primary and mental health services available locally, reducing barriers to care and improving continuity for patients.

“Our team understands that physical health and mental health are deeply connected,” the practice representative added.“By addressing both together, we help patients achieve sustainable improvements in overall well-being. Being recognized as top-rated reinforces that our approach is making a real difference.”

As demand continues to grow for accessible primary care and mental health services, Mindset & Body Reset remains committed to maintaining the high standards that have earned this distinction. The practice continues to invest in patient education, streamlined appointment access, and individualized care plans designed to support long-term health outcomes.

Community members interested in learning more about services or scheduling an appointment are encouraged to visit or contact the practice directly.

About Mindset & Body Reset

Mindset & Body Reset is a Rome, Georgia-based healthcare practice providing integrated primary care and mental health services. The practice focuses on whole-person wellness through personalized treatment plans, preventative care, and compassionate patient support. Dedicated to improving both physical and emotional health outcomes, Mindset & Body Reset serves individuals and families across the Rome community.

Location:

Mindset & Body Reset

409 W 10th St, Rome, GA 30165

(706) 406-5093