Study: 44% Of Americans With An Estate Plan Created It Around A Child's Birth

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A new survey of over 1,000 Americans finds parenthood is the leading catalyst for estate planning and is reshaping how families talk about money.

A national study released by Helton Law Firm, a Tulsa-based estate planning and business law practice, reveals that parenthood is fundamentally changing when and why Americans create estate plans and discuss financial literacy with their children. The survey of 1,004 adults found that parents are 2.6 times more likely than non-parents to have an estate plan, and 92% of parents with children under 18 consider it very important for their kids to learn financial literacy.

Key Findings



Parents are 2.6 times more likely to have an estate plan than non-parents. Forty-six percent of parents reported having a will, trust, or both, compared with just 18% of non-parents.

Forty-four percent of parents with an estate plan created it around the time of a child's birth. Among Americans who hope to become parents someday, having children was the most commonly cited life event that would prompt them to create a plan.

Estate planning conversations saw the largest generational increase. Only 6% of respondents discussed wills, trusts, and beneficiaries growing up, compared with 28% of today's parents who plan to cover these topics, a 349% increase.

Over three-quarters of Americans entered adulthood with limited financial readiness. A quarter reported feeling not at all prepared to manage their finances, while just 18% felt strongly confident. Investing saw a 346% increase in planned parent-child discussions. Only 11% of respondents discussed investing as children, versus 48% of today's parents who intend to raise the topic.



The findings point to a generational shift in how families approach money. Rather than inheriting the silence that characterized earlier decades, today's parents are actively choosing transparency.

"The data suggests that becoming a parent functions as a financial wake-up call," said a lead research analyst on the study. "What stands out is not only that parents are creating estate plans earlier, but that they are treating financial literacy as a deliberate part of child-rearing, not something left to chance."

The study also found that 69% of parents expressed at least some likelihood of discussing inheritance with their children, signaling a willingness to address what has traditionally been a difficult subject.

"When parents discuss wills and trusts with their children, they are reducing the chance of future legal disputes and building a foundation of financial awareness," the analyst added. "This trend could have long-term implications for how the next generation approaches financial planning."

Why This Matters

The study arrives as the nation faces a historic wealth transfer. An estimated $84 trillion is expected to pass between generations in the coming decades, yet previous research has consistently shown that most Americans lack a basic estate plan. If the trend identified in this study holds, parenthood may prove to be the most effective catalyst for closing that gap.

The findings also carry implications for financial education policy. With parents planning to introduce money topics around age 10, yet research indicating children form core financial habits by age seven, the data highlights an opportunity for earlier intervention at both the household and institutional levels.

Methodology

Helton Law Firm, in partnership with 1Point21 Interactive, surveyed 1,004 Americans across four generational cohorts: Baby Boomers (25%), Gen X (26%), Millennials (29%), and Gen Z (21%). The sample was 53% women, 46% men, and 1% non-binary. Half of respondents were parents. Full findings are available at:

About Helton Law Firm

Helton Law Firm is a boutique estate planning and business law practice with offices in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. With more than 20 years of experience, the firm provides comprehensive legal counsel in estate planning, probate, trust administration, business transactions, and commercial litigation. Helton Law Firm serves individuals and businesses throughout Oklahoma with a client-centered approach that combines large-firm expertise with personalized service.

Helton Law Firm

9125 S Toledo Ave,

Tulsa, OK 74137

(918) 928-7104