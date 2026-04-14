Collaborative Practice San Diego Announce New Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GetNews) Collaborative Practice San Diego, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting no-court divorce and Collaborative Divorce professionals, has announced its newly appointed Board of Directors for the coming year. This leadership transition is intended to advance the organization's mission and continue expanding access to Collaborative Divorce services throughout the community.

Outgoing President Shawn Weber shared his confidence in the incoming Board, emphasizing their professionalism, commitment, and high standards of service. He noted that their leadership will play a key role in strengthening the organization's impact and enhancing the support provided to both clients and the broader community.

“I've truly valued the opportunity to work alongside this group of professionals, who are committed to delivering exceptional service to their clients and the community, and to guiding couples through divorce in a respectful and constructive way,” Mr. Weber said.

Collaborative Practice San Diego is made up of professionals who work in the family law fields. Members are lawyers, financial professionals, therapists and counselors. President Carole Baldwin said all have the same goal in mind, to make the divorce process as peaceful and equitable as possible and certainly keep the best interests of any children foremost.

As the immediate past president, Mr. Weber will be there to advise the new President and Board and lend his experience to matters as needed.

The new board members are:

President – Carole Baldwin. Ms. Baldwin is an attorney based in San Diego. She steps up from the president-elect position and will guide the Association through the coming year. She has been a Certified Family Law Specialist since 2008, and served on the board of both the San Diego County Bar Association – Certified Family Law Specialist and the San Diego Family Law Bar Association.

President Elect – Anna Addleman, CPA, CDFA, CFF, CFE. Ms. Addleman is a financial professional based in San Diego. She will take over as president in 2027. She has extensive experience in the investigation, analysis, quantification and resolution of complex financial issues presented in marital dissolution and commercial litigation.

Secretary – Ryan Jones, LCSW, CCTP. Mr. Jones is a NARM Master Therapist and uses EMDR and NARM interventions, both highly effective and modern, science-based therapies. For couples work, he leverages training in Gottman and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) frameworks. As a mental health coach in collaborative practice, he supports healthy co-parenting, resolution of conflicts and the establishment of clear boundaries and direction for relationships.

Treasurer – Kimberly Alvarado, CPA, ABV, CFF. Ms. Alvarado is a financial specialist who is also a financial expert volunteer for the Los Angeles Superior Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. Her duties are to oversee the association's money and expenses and make regular financial reports to the board.

Members-at-Large: Karen J. Kaseno, CPA/ABV and Myra Chack Fleisher. Ms. Kaseno is a financial specialist based in Del Mar. Ms. Fleisher is an attorney based in Carlsbad. They represent the general membership in Board meetings.

Collaborative Practice San Diego brings together people from various fields involved in Collaborative Divorce, a process in which professionals assist divorcing families without resorting to adversarial court processes. Professionals in Collaborative Divorce sign a pledge to settle divorce cases without going to court. In addition to working to improve members' skills and abilities, CPSD also holds community workshops to educate the public about divorce choices the first Saturday of every month.

#collaborativedivorcelawyer #newboardmembers #collaborativedivorceattorney

For more information about CPSD or the new Board of Directors, visit