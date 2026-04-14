FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys Welcomes Former EEOC Judge Phil Ingram As Of Counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C. - FEDELAW Federal Employment Attorneys is proud to announce the addition of Phil Ingram to the firm as an Of Counsel attorney. Ingram most recently served as an Administrative Judge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) Dallas District Office, which awarded Ingram with an MVP award for exceptional accomplishments. This former judicial perspective provides FEDELAW clients with an unparalleled strategic advantage in navigating complex federal employment disputes and administrative hearings.

Ingram's federal career encompasses prestigious roles and internships with the Solicitor of Labor, the EEOC, and the U.S. Court of International Trade. Following law school, Ingram served as an Honors Attorney for the Postal Service. In that role, they managed a comprehensive docket of EEOC hearing requests, formal and informal EEO complaints, Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) appeals, and various administrative charges.

"Phil brings an incredible depth of knowledge from both sides of the bench," said FEDELAW managing partner Justin Schnitzer. "Their time as an EEOC Judge, combined with their hands-on experience handling complex federal personnel actions, makes them an invaluable asset to our clients who are fighting for fairness in the workplace."

Beyond their legal practice, Ingram is an active educator and leader in the dispute resolution community. They currently serve as an Adjunct Professor of Law at Purdue Global Law School, teaching legal writing and analysis, and volunteer as a pro bono mediator with the Dallas County Dispute Resolution Center.

Ingram holds a Juris Doctor with an Equality Concentration from the CUNY School of Law. They also earned a Master of Arts from New York University's Gallatin School and a Bachelor of Arts from NYU's College of Arts & Science.