Vivtone Unveils Xpure C Bluetooth Hearing Aids For Tailored And Effortless Hearing Experiences

MENAFN - GetNews) Vivtone OTC hearing aids manufacturer, has recently unveiled its new Xpure C Bluetooth Hearing aids to offer tailored hearing experiences for people living with mild to moderate hearing loss. This new product is powered by sound technology and seamless digital connectivity. After investing years in designing and developing hearing aids, they launched this model to meet the modern lifestyle of people inclined towards technology to manage their daily lives.

These Xpure C Bluetooth hearing aids can rightly be considered the future of hearing, and they can be connected via Bluetooth to manage calls, listen to music, and manage all functions through your smartphone. The product can be tested via app before purchasing, and let you take control of your lifestyle by adjusting the sound that fits your hearing demands. By being a personalized product, it easily adapts to any environment, and it's also equipped with button controls for instant access.

Another feature supported by these OTC hearing aids is that it not only works with smartphones, but can be connected to multiple devices, such as different smartphone OS, tablets, laptops, and more, and can be operated from anywhere to everywhere. As the hearing aids are a self-testing product, it eliminates the need to visit clinics for perfect adjustment and the cost of every visit. It gives individuals the freedom of taking control of their hearing journey and choose convenience and comfort.

The Vivtone hearing aids offer unlimited consultation to users who want to enquire about the product in more detail before ordering. After getting the order delivered, users can get consultation through phone or email to make the right adjustment to the products, and are guided by licensed hearing care professionals. Individuals can also get consultation when they are onboarding, looking for regular check-ups, and want personalized assistance regarding OTC hearing aids.

One of the representatives from the company said about the product,“We designed these over-the-counter hearing aids with advanced technology to meet every day needs of hearing challenged and offer convenience. Our Xpure C Bluetooth hearing aids adapts to the environment and can be adjusted as per the needs and demands of an individual user. It gives the freedom to every individual to stay connected with digital life without putting a lot of effort and just by connecting via app.”

The Xpure C Bluetooth invisible hearing aids manufactured by Vivtone are FDA registered and can last 24 hours on a single charge. It gives an optimum hearing experience with enhanced quality and precision, and is also a clinically proven self-tuning mobile app. Users can enjoy the advanced noise cancellation feature and use it the entire day without feeling any discomfort because it is designed with flexible silicone tips.

Placing an order and delivery of the Vivtone Xpure Bluetooth Hearing Aids is also hassle-free, as the company offers free fast shipping and reaches the consumer within 3 to 5 business days. If someone wants to navigate their life with hearing challenges and with one single product to last a lifetime, Xpure is a good pick because it also gives access to a certified audiologist and lifetime support. With 45 days risk-free trail, the customer can get 100% money back if they are not satisfied with the product.

The Bluetooth hearing aids are already live on the Vivtone online platform, and anyone can order them to get them delivered to their doorstep.