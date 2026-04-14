Epic Supernatural Thriller Before The Emergence Blends Ancient Prophecy, Political Intrigue, And A Battle For Humanity's Survival

MENAFN - GetNews) Debut author Adel BinTamim delivers a sweeping, high-stakes novel where history, destiny, and darkness collide.

United Arab Emirates - A powerful new voice in speculative fiction emerges with the release of Before the Emergence, an epic supernatural thriller by debut novelist Adel BinTamim. Combining ancient prophecy, cosmic warfare, and modern political tension, the novel explores a chilling question: What if humanity's fate was decided long before history began?







In Before the Emergence, unseen forces have waged a secret war across millennia-one seeking humanity's destruction, the other its survival. As civilizations rise and fall, their influence remains hidden, shaping the course of history from the shadows.

At the center of this global and timeless conflict is President Jasmine Wallace, the most powerful woman on Earth-and its most unlikely defender. With no supernatural abilities or ancient lineage, she must rely on her resilience and strength of character when an ancient evil awakens within the White House itself.

Spanning from 10,666 BC to the present day, Before the Emergence weaves a gripping narrative of prophecy, sacrifice, and survival. As demonic schemes resurface and long-buried truths come to light, humanity stands on the brink of annihilation. Yet the greatest danger may not be the enemy in plain sight-but the one hidden beneath it.

“Before the Emergence challenges readers to rethink history, destiny, and the unseen forces that shape our world,” said BinTamim.“It's a story about power, resilience, and the idea that even in the face of overwhelming darkness, human will can be the strongest force of all.”

Adel BinTamim, an Emirati author born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, makes his literary debut with this ambitious and cinematic novel. Drawing from a rich cultural perspective, he blends ancient history with modern supernatural elements to create a story that spans continents and centuries.

Before the Emergence is perfect for readers who enjoy epic supernatural thrillers, political intrigue, and stories that explore the intersection of history and myth.

About the Author

Adel BinTamim is an Emirati novelist making his literary debut with Before the Emergence, an epic fantasy thriller. Born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, he brings a unique perspective to the genre, blending ancient history with modern supernatural elements in a sweeping narrative that spans millennia.