UN Chief Calls For Returning To Serious US-Iranian Negotiations, Respect For International Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 14 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres issued a sharp call on Tuesday for an immediate return to "serious negotiations" to resolve the escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging the United States and Iran to commit to and extend an existing ceasefire.Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters, Guterres warned that there is "no military solution" to the crisis and characterized the current erosion of international law as a "wholesale assault" that breeds chaos and suffering. He specifically emphasized that respect for international navigational rights and freedoms, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, is not optional and must be upheld by all parties."Justice is meant to be blind, but today, too many are choosing to turn a blind eye to justice itself," Guterres said, noting that rules governing the use of force are being blatantly ignored in the region. He warned that ignoring these rules exposes civilians to "intolerable harm" and undermines the safety of UN personnel.The Secretary-General announced he will travel to The Hague later this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday, April 17. He stated that his visit is intended to send an "unmistakable message" that the United Nations stands firmly behind the institutions designed to protect peace, sovereignty, and human dignity."In a world moving toward greater fragmentation and sharper power competition, international law is indispensable," Guterres added. He stressed that international law applies to all states without exception and remains the only viable path to preventing conflicts from spiraling out of control.His remarks follow a period of intense regional volatility, including maritime blockades and military strikes that have disrupted global energy markets. Guterres concluded by urging leaders to choose "diplomacy over escalation," noting that peace requires both persistent engagement and genuine political will.