Governorates Unite In Preparations For Flag Day Celebrations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- Public institutions and municipalities across Jordan are stepping up preparations to celebrate Jordanian Flag Day on Thursday in an atmosphere reflecting pride in the national flag.Preparations include organizing national events, decorating public squares and government buildings with flags, and launching community initiatives to reinforce values of belonging and national identity.The All Jordan Youth Commission has begun a series of activities to mark the occasion, including decorating its offices and public spaces across the governorates with Jordanian flags and distributing flags to the public.In Irbid, head of the Taybeh Municipality Committee, Thabet Shuraideh, said municipal teams had started decorating streets and public squares with flags, in line with the national occasion that promotes loyalty and belonging to the country and its Hashemite leadership.He described Flag Day as an important national milestone for strengthening Jordanian identity and encouraging community participation, noting the municipality's commitment to organizing events that reflect pride in the country's history and achievements.Greater Irbid Municipality has also continued its preparations by raising flags across key locations and main streets, highlighting the symbolism of the Jordanian flag as a representation of pride, sovereignty, and national unity.Head of the municipal committee, Mohammad Qudah, said the preparations aim to reinforce national identity and values of loyalty and belonging, calling on citizens to actively participate in the celebrations.Municipalities in the Northern Jordan Valley, including Muath bin Jabal, Tabqat Fahil, and Sharhabeel bin Hasneh, have also intensified preparations by decorating streets, public squares and official institutions with flags.Municipal officials said teams had launched wide-ranging campaigns in recent days to install flags on poles, bridges and main squares, as well as at town entrances, reflecting a strong sense of national pride.They added that municipalities have mobilized staff and equipment to complete decoration works to a high standard, focusing on densely populated areas and busy roads to showcase festive scenes across the district.In West Irbid's Wastiyah district, streets, buildings, shops and homes have been adorned with flags, creating a nationwide tableau reflecting pride in the occasion.Head of the Wastiyah Municipality Committee, Fathi Khasawneh, said the municipality had implemented a comprehensive plan in cooperation with official bodies and the local community to decorate the area and its entrances, stressing that such activities aim to instil national values, particularly among youth.He said Flag Day represents a unifying national occasion that reflects Jordanians' unity and support for their leadership, highlighting its role in reinforcing national identity and community participation.Meanwhile, director of the Qasaba Irbid District Education Directorate, Raad Khasawneh, inaugurated an exhibition titled "My Creativity in Drawing My Country's Flag" at Ajnadeen Basic School for Girls, attended by educational and community figures.He reviewed students' artwork inspired by the occasion, stressing the importance of artistic activities in developing talent and strengthening national belonging.The exhibition featured artistic and heritage displays, a mural of His Majesty King Abdullah II, a "Write a Message to Your Country" segment, and recognition of contributors.In Zarqa, head of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, Hussein Shreim, called on the commercial sector to raise the Jordanian flag over shops and homes as an expression of loyalty and national pride.He said Flag Day holds deep significance for Jordanians, symbolizing unity and collective support for the leadership, noting that the flag represents dignity and sovereignty passed down through generations.In Karak, head of the Greater Karak Municipality Committee, Mohammad Manaseer, met members of the local security council to discuss the governorate's needs.The meeting was attended by the Karak police director, assistant governor, head of the governorate council, tourism director, a representative of the environment ministry, civil defense officials, the deputy head of the municipal committee, and the municipality's executive director.Manaseer said the meeting aims to serve residents and security agencies by addressing citizens' needs and conveying them to relevant authorities.Director of the Karak Police Directorate Brigadier General Ghazi Raoud thanked the municipality for hosting the meeting, noting the historic city center holds a special appeal for visitors.He said the police directorate is ready around the clock to provide services, adding that the Public Security Directorate has decided to relocate the city's security center back to central Karak to better serve residents.Raoud said he was pleased to respond to requests from local security council members, noting the meeting coincided with the 105th anniversary of the Public Security Directorate's establishment, as well as Jordanian Flag Day.Participants also discussed several service-related issues concerning Karak, which were documented for follow-up with relevant authorities.