Paratroopers Show How They Destroy Enemy In Sloviansk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reported, the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook and also published a video of drone system crews from the 7th Rapid Response Corps.

Ukraine's Defense Forces strike Russian air defense assets in Belgorod region, occupied territories

"The situation in the Sloviansk direction remains complicated due to systematic enemy strikes on logistics routes. The enemy mainly uses FPV strike drones and loitering munitions to hit our equipment," the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy actively uses heavy hexacopter drones to deliver fire strikes on positions, remotely mine supply routes, and deliver provisions to its infantry.

"The tactics of the Russians remain unchanged - constant pressure by small groups trying to infiltrate the space between positions. In rear areas, the enemy uses armored vehicles and motorcycles for logistical support," the military said.

They also added that the enemy is continuously replenishing its manpower, preparing it for further assault and infiltration operations in the Sloviansk direction.

"Despite the complicated logistics, Slobozhanska paratroopers are destroying the enemy where it does not expect it, in order to reduce its offensive potential and make the work of airmobile units easier," the brigade concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, 125 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline over the past day.