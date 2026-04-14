Petra Cares Raises Over $1M To Provide Houston's Most At-Risk Youth An Automotive Career And A Brighter Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston Nonprofit's "Fueling Futures" Gala Demonstrates Community Commitment to Workforce Pathways for Foster Youth









HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within three years of leaving the foster care system, 80% of young adults face homelessness, incarceration, or worse. Fewer than 2% will ever earn a college degree, a reality that locks one generation of poverty into the next. One in five will experience homelessness within the first year alone. These are not projections, they are the odds stacked against tens of thousands of young Americans every year, and the reason Petra Cares was founded.

On April 10, 2026, Petra Cares raised over $1 million at its 3rd Annual " Fueling="" Futures"="" Gala="" hosted="" at="" The="" Revaire="" in="" Houston.="" The="" dollars="" go="" directly="" to="" work="" to="" change="" />

ASE-certified automotive training, tools, scholarships, transportation, and wraparound support for young adults transitioning out of foster care or facing homelessness.



Brian Meza, executive director at Petra Cares.

said Gacita.“What we have built is proof that when you remove the barriers and give someone a real skill and a real job, they do not just survive -- they thrive. That is what every dollar raised at this gala makes possible."

Through its seven-week intensive program, Petra Cares provides students with training and resources to remove every barrier between them and a credential. Upon graduation, students are connected directly to automotive employers through Petra's industry network, with job placement built into the program. Since 2023, 140 young adults who once faced homelessness and uncertainty have graduated from Petra Cares and landed full-time careers at Christian Brother's Automotive, Reynold & Reynolds, Mac Haik Enterprises, Gullo Ford, Fred Hass Toyota Country, Northwest Hyundai, Derby and The Shop -- proof that the right training and the right support can change the entire arc of a life.

The Students Behind the Numbers

The $1 million raised at this year's gala is significant. Behind that number is a young person whose life looks entirely different because of it.