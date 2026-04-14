Five Star Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the“Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the“Bank”), expects to report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the stock market closes on Monday, April 27, 2026.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on April 28, 2026.

The live webcast will be accessible from the“News & Events” section of the Company's website under“Events” at Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has nine branches in Northern California. For more information, visit

Investor Contact:

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

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Media Contact:

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 284-7827

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