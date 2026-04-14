Mattr Announces Dates Of Earnings Releases And Conference Calls Through The Fourth Quarter Of 2026, And Protocol For Its Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the“Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today its reporting schedule for its financial results and related conference calls. Financial results for the respective reporting periods are expected to be reported on the below dates, after the market closes for trading on the TSX. A conference call/webcast to discuss results from the respective reporting periods will be held on the below dates, each at 9:00am ET.

Reporting Period: Financial Results Release Date: Conference Call/Webcast: Q1 – 2026 May 13, 2026 May 14, 2026 Q2 – 2026 August 12, 2026 August 13, 2026 Q3 – 2026 November 12, 2026 November 13, 2026 Q4 – 2026 March 10, 2027 March 11, 2027



Mattr will use a presentation to accompany its conference calls. The presentation can be found on the Company's website in advance of the earnings call and can also be accessed via the conference call/webcast. Please visit the Mattr Investor Centre website at mattr or use the following link for further details.

The Company also announced, in connection with the filing of its Management Proxy Circular (the“Circular”), that it will be hosting its Annual Meeting (“Meeting”), which will be administrative in nature, with no formal business conducted other than the items described in the Circular. See below for administrative details regarding the Meeting:

Meeting Type Annual Meeting of Shareholders (administrative-only) Date & Time May 14, 2026 at 2:00 pm ET Format Hybrid (in-person and live webcast) Webcast Access In-Person Location Wentworth Room, 2nd floor, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

123 Queen St W, Toronto, Ontario Related Filing Management Proxy Circular



Registered shareholders will have the opportunity to attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting in real time through the live webcast or in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting using one of the methods described in the Circular, the form of proxy or other materials provided by an intermediary. Registered shareholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting to ....

Non-registered holders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxy may attend as guests but will not be able to vote. If you are a non-registered holder and wish to attend and participate in the Meeting either in person or via webcast, you should carefully follow the instructions set out on your voting information form and in the Circular relating to the Meeting, in order to appoint and register yourself as proxy, otherwise you will be required to login to the webcast as a guest.

Mattr has elected to use the“notice-and-access” provisions under NI 54-101 for the Meeting in respect of the mailing of the Meeting materials to registered and beneficial shareholders other than those who have explicitly rejected delivery by electronic means. The notice-and-access provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials required to be physically mailed to shareholders by allowing a reporting issuer to post its proxy-related Meeting materials online.

Additional information on the Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, can be found in the Circular and the other Meeting materials as filed on and on the Company's website at Proxy Materials & Annual Financials | Mattr. For a more detailed business update, the Company encourages shareholders to listen to the Q1 2026 earnings call webcast which will take place earlier in the day on May 14, 2026, at 9:00am ET, and can be accessed via the Company's website.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

VP, Investor Relations & External Communications

Telephone: ...

Website:

Source: Mattr Corp.