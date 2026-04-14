INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Valneva SE - VALN

The investigation concerns whether Valneva and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 23, 2026, Valneva and its development partner Pfizer Inc. issued a press release“announc[ing] topline results from the Phase 3 VALOR“Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists” clinical trial (NCT05477524) of its investigational 6-valent OspA-based Lyme disease vaccine candidate PF-07307405 (LB6V, formerly known as VLA15)”. Although the two companies characterized the data as positive, the press release reported that the vaccine failed to meet its primary endpoint, citing a low incidence of disease cases.

On this news, Valneva's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $3.83 per ADR, or 37.11%, to close at $6.49 per ADR on March 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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