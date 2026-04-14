INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of RH - RH

The investigation concerns whether RH and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2026, RH reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, the Company reported fourth quarter revenue growth of approximately 3.7%. RH further disclosed that its net revenues were negatively impacted by approximately $30 million due to“higher than anticipated backorder and special-order balances” tied to tariff-related resourcing and order imbalances, as well as approximately $10 million related to adverse weather conditions.

On this news, RH's stock price fell $26.97 per share, or 19.29%, to close at $112.85 per share on April 1, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980