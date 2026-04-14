EQUIPMENTSHARE STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Equipmentshare, Inc. On Behalf Of Equipmentshare Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in EquipmentShare and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against EquipmentShare, Inc. (“EquipmentShare” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:EQPT) on behalf of EquipmentShare stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether EquipmentShare has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On March 18, 2026, after the market closed, EquipmentShare reported financial results that revealed the magnitude and impact of costs associated with its OWN Program by which the Company sells rental equipment to third-party buyers who lease the equipment back to EquipmentShare to be managed on its rental platform, and expansion activities on the Company's margins and profitability.



Then, on March 19, 2026, after the market closed, EquipmentShare filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which provided additional detail regarding the Company's cost structure, including the significance of the OWN Program and its impact on results of operations and margins.

On this news, the price of EquipmentShare shares declined by $2.74 per share, or approximately 11.2%, from $24.54 per share on March 18, 2026 to close at $21.80 on March 20, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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