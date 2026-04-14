Parker To Announce Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Earnings On April 30 Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled For 11 A.M. Eastern
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.
###CONTACT: Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258... Financial Analysts - Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations 216-896-2708...
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