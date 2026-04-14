Arax Leads USA Today's List Of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a national wealth management company, today announced that it has received firmwide recognition on USA Today's list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026.

Key highlights include:



Arax Advisory Partners (“AAP”) is the #1 Advisory Firm in the United States, selected from a pool of over 17,000 firms evaluated nationally.

AAP was also named the #1 RIA in Colorado and ranked first nationally in its assets under management (“AUM”) subcategory.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth was named one of the Top 10 Best Financial Advisory Firms in the United States for the second year in a row, the #1 RIA in Arizona and ranked fourth nationally in its asset category.

U.S. Capital Wealth was named one of the Top 10 Best Financial Advisory Firms in Texas overall, and one of the top three RIAs in Texas in its AUM subcategory for the second year in a row. Platform-wide, all Arax firms ranked in the top 15% of the 1,000 RIAs named on the list.



“To be ranked number one nationally is a great honor,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax.“This achievement is a direct result of our unique focus on partnering with the best financial advisors in the country to build a firm in their vision, designed for their clients. We are grateful to our clients, partners and industry peers across the wealth management industry who provided their recommendations to inform this ranking and have validated the impact of our differentiated approach.”

Recognition from USA Today comes amid a period of substantial momentum for Arax. With over $41 billion in AUM/A, Arax's presence is expanding nationwide, driven by its proven ability to partner with leading financial advisory teams and firms to unlock business growth. Arax provides the tools, resources and capital necessary for successful wealth management practices to continue to build, while enhancing the client experience and providing exposure to key wealth markets across the country.

USA Today recognizes the top performing registered investment advisory firms in the United States through its annual rankings. These selections are determined using equally weighted recommendations from financial advisors, clients and industry professionals, along with each firm's growth in assets under management (AUM). In collaboration with Statista, the recommendations were drawn from an independent survey of over 30,000 individuals, as well as publicly available data analyzing both short-term (12-month) and mid-term (three-year) AUM development. As done in years prior, USA Today and Statista have included asset-based subgroupings to allow for comparison of firms of similar sizes.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan - a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses - Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

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Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

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