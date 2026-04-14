Autozone To Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings May 26, 2026
About AutoZone:
As of February 14, 2026, the Company had 6,709 stores in the U.S., 913 in Mexico and 152 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,774.
AutoZone is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through, and our commercial customers can make purchases through Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.
Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005,...
Media: Jennifer Hughes, 901-495-6022,...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment