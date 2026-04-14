PICPAY INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Pics N.V. On Behalf Of Picpay Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in PicPay and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PicS N.V. (“PicPay” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:PICS) on behalf of PicPay stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PicPay has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On March 18, 2026, PicPay released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results and revealed that, as part of the Company's“annual review of expected credit loss parameters,” it had made several“enhancements” to its Expected Credit Loss (“ECL”) calculations, and“implemented a stricter policy to accelerate the classification of renegotiated non-performing exposures from Stage 2 to Stage 3.”



As a result,“R$590 million of Stage 2 portfolio balances were reclassified to Stage 3, resulting in an ECL increase of R$88 [$17.56 million USD].” Stage 3 is the Company's highest risk category for its credit portfolio.

On this news, PicPay's stock price fell $3.56, or 22.5%, to close at $12.27 per share on March 19, 2026, thereby injuring investors



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PicPay shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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