Brown & Brown Announces Appointment Of Eileen Akerson As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the company”) is pleased to announce that Eileen Akerson has been formally appointed chief legal officer, effective immediately, and will join the Brown & Brown senior leadership team. After serving in this role in an interim capacity since January 2026, Eileen will lead legal, regulatory, compliance and enterprise risk management efforts across the organization.

“Eileen has been a trusted leader and advisor at Brown & Brown, and her appointment as chief legal officer reflects both her deep experience and the high level of confidence we have in her,” said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.“She worked closely with Rob Mathis as he strengthened and expanded our legal organization, and she brings a steady hand, strong judgment, and a deep understanding of our culture as she builds on that foundation and supports our continued growth.”

“I'm excited to step into this role and continue the important work of a legal function that is deeply connected to the business,” Akerson said.“Rob Mathis was a trusted colleague and friend, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue guiding the work he and the broader team have been doing to support our growing business. I am proud to lead such a strong team of legal professionals as we look ahead to the future.”

Before taking on the interim chief legal officer role, Akerson served as chief risk, regulatory and compliance counsel for Brown & Brown. She previously spent more than 20 years at KBR, Inc., in various legal leadership roles, including serving as executive vice president and general counsel until 2021.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of approximately 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco

Vice President of Public Relations & Communications

(386) 333-6066