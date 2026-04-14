Kisaan Parivar Revives The Spirit Of Pratibha Award On Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti To Honour Academic Excellence- Bhupal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On the occasion of the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar, Founder & Chairman of Kisaan Parivar, Bhupal Nanavath, announced a visionary initiative to revive the spirit of the once-celebrated Pratibha Award, a programme earlier introduced by the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to recognize academic excellence among students.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhupal Nanavath stated that the Pratibha Award was a remarkable initiative that encouraged young minds to pursue academic excellence. However, as the programme is no longer active in its earlier form, he felt it was important for responsible citizens to carry forward its legacy.

“As a proud citizen and taxpayer of this country, I believe we all have a responsibility to give back to society. Education transformed the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar and millions who followed his path. Reviving the spirit of the Pratibha Award is our humble tribute to that vision,” he said.

Under this initiative, Kisaan Parivar will honour outstanding students from both Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - with scholarships, cash prizes, and recognition awards.

The awards will be presented to:

1. Topper Boy and Girl of 10th Standard (State, CBSE & ICSE)

2. Toppers of Intermediate 1st Year (All Streams)

3. Toppers of Intermediate 2nd Year (All Streams)

The programme aims to celebrate academic merit and inspire thousands of students to pursue education with dedication and determination.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the initiative, Bhupal Nanavath recalled the remarkable journey of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar:

A boy once denied water from a classroom pot went on to give a constitution to 1.4 billion people. That is the power of knowledge and courage.

He emphasized his message to the youth of the nation:

“Education is the key to transformation - never neglect it.”

According to Dr. Bhupal Nanavath, the vision of Kisaan Parivar goes beyond recognizing academic achievement. The initiative seeks to build a culture where education is respected, talent is encouraged, and young minds from every background are inspired to dream bigger.

The Pratibha Award initiative by Kisaan Parivar aims to become a platform that identifies brilliance, rewards dedication, and motivates students to contribute positively to society while continuing the legacy of academic encouragement envisioned in the past and aligning with the values championed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Details regarding the application process, eligibility criteria, and award structure will be announced shortly. Students and institutions are encouraged to stay updated through the official portal:

Through this initiative, Kisaan Parivar hopes to ignite a new wave of educational inspiration across the Telugu states and reinforce the timeless message that knowledge remains the most powerful instrument of social transformation.