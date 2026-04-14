Terra Balcanica Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

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Vancouver, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“ Terra” or the“ Company”) ( CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1; OTCQB:TEBAF ) is pleased to announce closing of the non-brokered private placement financing (the“ Offering”) of units (the“ Units”) for gross proceeds of $439,370.41 Canadian.

The Company issued 8,787,408 Units at a price of C$0.05 per Unit pursuant to the Offering announced on March 23rd, 2026. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (“ Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“ Warrant”). Each Warrant issued in the Offering entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.10 until April 14th, 2028. Finders' fees in the amount of C$12,950 were paid to arm's length finders that located purchasers for the Offering. Additionally, 259,000 finders' warrants were issued. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for land holding costs, to renew the mineral exploration properties in Bosnia and Herzegovina and for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“ Exchange”), all securities issued and issuable in connection with the closing of the Offering are subject to a four (4) month hold period ending August 15th, 2026. The Offering is subject to the policies and approval of the Exchange.

Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, Director and CEO of the Company (the“ Insider”), purchased 300,000 Units as part of the Offering. The issuance of the Units to the Insider constitutes a“related party transaction” as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101”). There has not been a material change in the percentage of the outstanding securities of the Company that are owned by the Insider as a result of his participation in the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemption from the valuation requirement and minority approval requirement pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the Insider participation does not represent more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The participation by the Insider in the Offering was approved by directors of the Company who are independent in connection with this transaction. No materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a silver and antimony-focused polymetallic exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe . The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. Terra owns significant stake in Terra North Resources Corp. and its Canadian assets that comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective claims surrounding the world-renowned Athabasca basin. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

“Aleksandar Mišković”

Aleksandar Mišković

President and CEO

For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at ..., +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit /en/news.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively“forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words“will”,“intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds for Offering. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, the state of the equity financing markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.