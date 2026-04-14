Mercury Systems To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results On May 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, ), a global technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, will release its third quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss Mercury's quarterly financial results, business highlights, and outlook. In addition, Company representatives may answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company's view on earnings forecasts, and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at mrcy/events-presentations. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the call and archived on the same web page for six months.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that matters®

Mercury Systems is a global technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today's most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury's products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has more than 20 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit (Nasdaq: MRCY)

CONTACT

Tyler Hojo, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

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