THE INSIDER, BOOK ONE: THE RECKONING IS UPON US, UNLEASHES A HIGH STAKES BATTLE BETWEEN FAITH, FREE WILL, AND EVIL

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Richard W. Perkins introduced THE Insider, Book One: The Reckoning Is Upon Us, a powerful thriller that blends action, angels, demons, humans, child sex trafficking and moral conflict into a compelling narrative. Centered on the concept of free will, one of God's greatest gifts to mankind, the novel explores the consequences of choice and how those choices not only affect their lives but others.

The story follows Francis Chabrov, a fifty-something human married with two children, drawn into an extraordinary mission that places him at the very center of a spiritual yet physical war. His Guardian Angel Gabriel comes to earth and finds Francis, who after a brief shock, accepts the task of stopping a dark and dangerous force led by the demon Abaddon and his disciple Allison. Together, they operate a multi-million dollar sex trafficking global network built on the exploitation of innocent and forgotten children, a deepening threat to humanity that finally demands action from above. Genvieve, his beloved wife with whom he shares everything, and their two children, are completely unaware of what Francis is doing and the danger he faces. But, unbeknownst to Francis, Genvieve is not taking his odd behavior for granted. Quite the opposite!

Brightkey Media released a well written press release to over 250 media outlets and the results were quite amazing. Hundreds of potential Readers, On-line Marketing Companies, Christian Networks, Radio Networks, Book Reading Groups, etc. responded to the massive PR campaign. Many new readers who have emailed me had no idea what a dynamic role Genvieve Chabrov, plays. Nor did they know the histories behind so many historical characters such as the Demon's Abaddon and Asmodeus. Now they do. At the time, the novel was in review by a successful, long standing Hollywood production company and now, said novel is officially in development as a major motion picture. Hollywood indeed is a tough town. Sometimes it's good to give it a little nudge.

Book One is now available - secure your copy here:

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