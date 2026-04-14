Bitcoin Everlight Provides Phase 5 Presale Update And Network Development Overview

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SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight today announced continued progress in its Phase 5 presale, with BTCL priced at $0.0016 per token and over $3.1 million raised to date. The update reflects ongoing participation and development activity related to the project's transaction routing and validation infrastructure.

Regulatory Context and Market Developments

Recent regulatory discussions surrounding stablecoin frameworks, including provisions related to yield distribution, have contributed to evolving market conditions for digital asset participants. Policy updates and proposed implementation rules are expected to influence how yield-based digital asset products operate, particularly in relation to compliance requirements and distribution structures.

Bitcoin Everlight noted these developments as part of the broader environment in which infrastructure-based blockchain projects are being developed and evaluated.

“Market and regulatory developments continue to shape how participants engage with digital asset infrastructure,” said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

Network Model and Design Approach

Bitcoin Everlight is developing a Transaction Validation Node network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain. The system is intended to process transaction routing activity and distribute associated fees to participants through a shard-based structure.

The BTCL token has a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens, with no additional issuance mechanism. The network is designed to function without modifying Bitcoin's underlying protocol or consensus model, focusing instead on coordinating node activity and fee distribution.

Prior to the presale launch, the project completed smart contract audits conducted by Spywolf and Solidproof. Team verification processes were also carried out through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock before public participation was opened.

Phase 5 Presale Structure and Participation

Bitcoin Everlight is currently in Phase 5 of its public presale, with participation structured across four shard tiers. Entry begins at $10, with the Jade tier activating at $100 and offering up to 6% APY in BTCL during the presale period. Additional tiers include Azure at $500 with up to 12% APY, Violet at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and Radiant at $5,000 with up to 25% APY.

All tiers are designed to transition automatically to BTC routing fee distribution at mainnet launch. Deposits are accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies. To date, approximately 45% of the fixed total token supply has been allocated to presale participants.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction routing and validation network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, coordinating node activity and distributing fee revenue to shard participants. The project is currently in Phase 5 of a multi-stage public presale with a fixed BTCL supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and no inflationary issuance mechanism.

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Michael G. Dennehy

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