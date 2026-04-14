Canadian Animal Health Institute Unleashes Cutest Pets On Parliament Hill

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things are about to get a little more paw-litical on Parliament Hill. The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) will be on the Hill on April 15 to celebrate the return of its fan-favourite“Cutest Pets on Parliament Hill” photo contest, now officially open and accepting entries.

CAHI staff will be out and about throughout the day in their Cutest Pets gear, ready to paws for photos, chat all things pets, and spread the word. Keep an eye out and don't be shy-this is one pop-up you won't want to miss.

Now in its fourth year, the contest has become a fur-midable favourite among the Parliament Hill community, celebrating the joy, comfort, and unconditional support pets bring-even during the busiest days on the Hill.

Members of Parliament, Senators, staffers, and members of the press gallery are invited to submit photos of their beloved companions for a chance to be crowned the Cutest Pet on Parliament Hill. Whether they bark, purr, chirp, or slither, all pets are welcome to throw their leash in the ring.

Entries are open for a limited time, so don't procrastinate. Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges, with winners ultimately chosen through public voting. Winners will be announced at a pet-friendly event on June 2 at the Metropolitan Brasserie. More details to come-trust us, it'll be paws-itively unmissable.

Contest details

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About the CAHI

Established in 1968, CAHI is the trusted, science-based voice of the Canadian animal health industry. Our members provide Canada's veterinarians and animal owners with the animal medications and tools necessary to maintain the health of our pets and food animal population. Healthier animals for a healthier Canada. .

Contact:

Eleanor Hawthorn, Communications Manager

437-253-1667 ext, 105

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