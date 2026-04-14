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BMA Conventions To Host Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026 In Dallas


2026-04-14 04:01:11
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DATE
May 27–29, 2026
VENUE
DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas Market Center
LOCATION
Dallas, Texas

BMA Conventions
BMA Conventions announces the Smart Healthcare Facilities Convention 2026, an exclusive three-day event bringing together 150 senior healthcare executives and 25 vetted technology providers to shape the next generation of healthcare infrastructure.

Hosted in Dallas - one of the nation's fastest-growing healthcare innovation hubs and home to the world-renowned UT Southwestern Medical Center - the convention delivers a high-impact experience centered on transformation, collaboration, and actionable insights.

Attendees will engage in pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings, expert keynote sessions, curated networking receptions, and hands-on technology showcases - all designed to move beyond conversation and deliver measurable outcomes.

KEY TOPICS
– AI-driven facility operations
– Patient-centric facility design
– Smart building infrastructure
– Emergency preparedness & resilience
– Cybersecurity & data protection
– Regulatory compliance
– Energy efficiency & sustainability
– Predictive maintenance & IoT

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for both delegates and solution providers. Spots are limited - this is a curated, invite-only experience.

CONTACT
Delegates & Solution Providers
Email:...
Phone: +1 214-937-5917
bmaconventions/smart-healthcare-facilities-convention-2026

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EIN Presswire

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