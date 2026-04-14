Make A Connection With Small-Cap Stock Match Group

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) After several difficult years, small-cap stock Match Group (NASDAQ: $MTCH) is finally recovering and breaking out.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Match Group operates the largest global portfolio of online dating websites that include Tinder, Match, OkCupid, and Plenty of Fish, among others.

Today, the company has more than 10 million subscribers globally with online dating showing no signs of slowing down.

MTCH stock suffered big declines in recent years due to industry consolidation as well as several lawsuits filed against it by women who were raped by men they met on its dating sites.

The company also ran afoul of regulators after users' personal information on some of its websites was shared without their consent, including photos.

As a result, Match Group's share price has declined 77% over the past five years. However, a recovery is now underway.

In the last 12 months, Match Group's stock has risen 16%, including a 5% increase so far this year. The stock is now trading at $33.34 U.S. per share.

Even with the recent rise, MTCH stock continues to trade at a cheap valuation of 14 times this year's earnings estimates.

The stock also offers shareholders a decent dividend of $0.20 U.S. per share each quarter. That gives MTCH stock a healthy yield of 2.40%.

The current market capitalization of $7.71 billion U.S. makes Match Group a small-cap stock, defined as any security that trades for less than $10 billion U.S.

Wall Street analysts remain largely bullish on MTCH stock and online dating, which is increasingly the way people meet and connect.

While it hasn't completely recovered. MTCH stock is trending in the right direction after years of missteps.