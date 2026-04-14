São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, April 14, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Roxette "Live – Back Again!" at Espaço Unimed at 8:30 pm. Per Gessle - the songwriter, guitarist, and co-founder of Sweden's second-most-successful pop act after ABBA - takes the Roxette catalogue back on stage in São Paulo, joined by touring partner Lena Philipsson. The show played Rio's Vivo Rio on Sunday; tonight it crosses to São Paulo for the second Brazilian date. It is nearly five years since Marie Fredriksson passed away, and the legacy of songs has continued to thrive. The 2026 tour includes new material - the duet "Bad Blood," written by Gessle and co-produced with Alex Shield. The setlist spans three decades: "The Look," "It Must Have Been Love," "Listen to Your Heart," "Joyride," "Fading Like a Flower," "Dressed for Success" - over sixty million records distilled into a single Tuesday evening. Espaço Unimed is at R. Tagipuru, 795 in Barra Funda. Tickets via Ticketmaster.Tue 8:30 pm · Ticketmaster Espaço Unimed – R. Tagipuru, 795 – Barra Funda Per Gessle + Lena Philipsson · New duet "Bad Blood" 2MASP - Free Tuesday 10h–20h Free · Five Shows · Renoir
The MASP runs its Free Tuesday from 10h to 20h - five exhibitions at zero cost, including the Renoir show. Free Tuesdays at the MASP are the best free museum day of the week in São Paulo: the Lina Bo Bardi building on Av. Paulista, the glass easels, the permanent collection, and the rotating programme all accessible without a ticket. Arrive early - Free Tuesdays draw larger crowds. Metro Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green). The MASP is a 5-minute walk from the Blue Note SP - combine the museum with the evening show.Tue 10h–20h · Free today · Five exhibitions Av. Paulista, 1578 · Metro Trianon-MASP Incl. Renoir · 5 min from Blue Note SP 3Ó do Borogodó - Tuesday 9 pm–2 am Samba · Reopens · Gentle
The Ó do Borogodó reopens at 9 pm - the first samba of the new week. Tuesday at the Borogodó is the gentlest night of the operational week: the room on Rua Horácio Lane fills slowly, the roda plays at conversation volume, and the crowd is small and committed. After Saturday's peak (10 pm–3 am with every seat taken and standing only from 10:30), Tuesday is the reset - the purists' night, the night for the people who want the music without the crowd pressure. Runs to 2 am. Cover around R$20. Dinner on Mourato Coelho or Aspicuelta before - tables are easy on Tuesday. Metro Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow). The natural Tuesday pairing: Blue Note first session at 8, metro to Pinheiros for the Borogodó at 10.Tue 9 pm–2 am · ~R$20 cover · First samba of the week R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · Metro Faria Lima Dinner Mourato Coelho before · Tables easy Tuesday 4Casa de Francisca - Porão First 100 Free + Largo Free Deal · Underground · Terrace
The Porão - the underground stage at the Palacete Teresa - runs its Tuesday programme with the best free deal in São Paulo: the first 100 tickets are free, distributed at the bilheteria from 6:40 pm to 8:30 pm. After the first 100, advance tickets are available on the website. Show at 9:30 pm, standing room, running to ~1 am. Check art/novo/programacao for tonight's act. The Largo terrace opens from 11:30 am - the longest Largo hours of the week (11:30 am to midnight on Tuesdays). Free entry, vinyl DJs, drinks, the Palacete Teresa terrace in the Sé sunshine. The Salão is typically dark on Tuesdays - it opens Wednesday. Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue).Porão: first 100 free from 6:40 pm · Show 9:30 pm Largo: Tue 11:30 am–midnight · Free · Vinyl DJs R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Metro Sé 5Blue Note SP + Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo Show · Botequim · Cocktails
Blue Note SP evening programme resumes - two sessions at 8 pm and 10:30 pm. Check bluenotesp for tonight's acts. The Varanda Blue for pre-show drinks. Tuesday at the Blue Note is the gentlest evening of the operational week. Bar Brahma at São João and Ipiranga - 11 am to 1 am, live samba, no cover. Tuesday at Brahma is busier than Monday but still below midweek levels. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm at the Rosewood for cocktails. Metro Consolação for Blue Note and Rabo di Galo, República for Bar Brahma.Blue Note SP: Tue 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Check bluenotesp Bar Brahma: daily 11 am–1 am · No cover · Metro República Rabo di Galo: nightly from 7 pm · Metro Consolação 04 Suggested Route Tuesday restart 1 10:00 am - MASP Free Tuesday Five exhibitions at zero cost including Renoir. 10h–20h. Arrive early for the best experience. Metro Trianon-MASP. 2 6:40 pm - Casa de Francisca Porão (first 100 free) Metro Trianon-MASP → Sé. Queue at the bilheteria for the free tickets. Largo already open with DJs. Show at 9:30 pm. 3 8:30 pm - Roxette at Espaço Unimed or Blue Note first session Two parallel options. Roxette at Espaço Unimed in Barra Funda (Ticketmaster). Or Blue Note SP first session at 8 pm on Paulista. Both are Tuesday highlights. 4 Late - Borogodó or Blue Note second session or Rabo di Galo Metro to Faria Lima for Borogodó samba to 2 am. Or Blue Note 10:30 pm second session. Or Rabo di Galo for the quiet close. Tomorrow: Casa Salão opens. Wednesday builds. 05 Dark Tonight / Still Going Tuesday circuit Dark tonight: D-Edge (returns Thursday with Moving from midnight). Casa de Francisca Salão (opens Wednesday). Casa de Francisca Sala B (check programação). The circuit is mostly back: Blue Note SP, Ó do Borogodó, Casa Porão + Largo, Bar Brahma, Rabo di Galo all running. D-Edge and the Salão remain the two holdouts until later in the week. Still going: Roxette at Espaço Unimed 8:30 pm. Blue Note SP 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Ó do Borogodó 9 pm–2 am. Casa Porão 9:30 pm (first 100 free from 6:40 pm). Casa Largo 11:30 am–midnight. MASP Free Tuesday 10h–20h. Bar Brahma 11 am–1 am. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm. Last night: Monday dark - Bar Brahma and Rabo di Galo only. Pinheiros dinner. Tonight the circuit restarts with the Blue Note, Borogodó, Casa Porão, and a major concert. Tomorrow, Wednesday: Casa Salão opens with the week's centrepiece act. Ó do Borogodó 9 pm–2 am. Blue Note SP two sessions. Largo from 6:30 pm. The midweek builds. Thu Apr 16: D-Edge Moving from midnight. Casa full programme. Borogodó 10 pm–3 am. Sat Apr 18: D-Edge NAVE. Peak Saturday. Apr 26: The Weeknd at Estádio Nilton Santos (Rio). Apr 28–29: Next Copom. 06 Plan B More today › Pinacoteca - Also open today. Nocaute, Macunaíma, Sebastião Salgado. Metro Luz. The second museum option alongside the MASP Free Tuesday. › Pinheiros dinner - Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta for dinner before the Borogodó at 9 pm. Tuesday tables are easy. The natural Tuesday pairing in Pinheiros. Metro Faria Lima. › In Rio tonight - MAR Free Tuesday (No Martins, Bienal de São Paulo, Guilhermina Augusti). Orquestra Petrobras Sinfônica at Theatro Municipal. Bip Bip choro roda. Blue Note calçadão from 5 pm. Gema HH. Beco to midnight. The Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. › This week ahead - Wed Apr 15: Casa Salão opens. Borogodó 9 pm–2 am. Blue Note SP two sessions. Largo from 6:30 pm. In Rio: Cine Jazz #2 Electric Miles Band at Blue Note Rio. Thu Apr 16: D-Edge Moving from midnight. Casa full programme. Borogodó 10 pm–3 am. Sat Apr 18: D-Edge NAVE. Peak Saturday. Apr 28–29: Next Copom. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This São Paulo nightlife guide notes that Tuesday runs on normal weekday metro hours. Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green) for MASP. Consolação for Blue Note SP and Rabo di Galo. Sé (Line 1-Blue / Line 3-Red) for Casa de Francisca. Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow) for Pinheiros and Borogodó. República for Bar Brahma. Espaço Unimed access: R. Tagipuru, 795 – Barra Funda. Metro Barra Funda (Line 3-Red) or ride-hailing. The venue is near the Barra Funda terminal. Weather: Comfortable Tuesday - 26 °C, 10 % rain. A mild evening. Light clothing. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber - Tuesday surge is low. Safety: São Paulo on a Tuesday evening is at gentle midweek energy. Paulista is well-populated. Pinheiros is residential and safe. Sé around Casa de Francisca: stay on Quintino Bocaiúva. Standard awareness. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Barra Funda Roxette · Espaço Unimed · Tonight's Headline Roxette "Live – Back Again!" at 8:30 pm. Per Gessle + Lena Philipsson. Ticketmaster. Metro Barra Funda or ride-hailing. Paulista MASP Free · Blue Note · Rabo di Galo MASP Free Tuesday 10h–20h (Renoir + 4 shows). Blue Note SP 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm. The Paulista corridor restarts. Metro Trianon-MASP / Consolação. Pinheiros Borogodó Reopens · Dinner · Gentle Borogodó 9 pm–2 am - first samba of the week. Dinner on Mourato Coelho. Tables easy on Tuesday. Metro Faria Lima. Sé / Centro Casa Porão Free · Largo · Bar Brahma Casa Porão first 100 free from 6:40 pm. Largo 11:30 am–midnight. Bar Brahma daily. The Centro circuit rebuilds. Salão opens Wed. Metro Sé / República. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Roxette · Espaço Unimed 8:30 pm · Barra Funda · Ticketmaster. MASP Free Tuesday · 10h–20h · Paulista. Ó do Borogodó · Tue 9 pm–2 am · Pinheiros. Casa de Francisca · Porão first 100 free 6:40 pm + Largo 11:30 am–midnight · Sé. Blue Note SP · Tue 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Paulista. Bar Brahma Centro · 11 am–1 am. Rabo di Galo · nightly. Dark: D-Edge (Thu) · Casa Salão (Wed). São Paulo nightlife Tuesday April 14 2026. Tomorrow: Casa Salão opens. Thu: D-Edge Moving. Sat: NAVE.
Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Monday, April 13, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Tuesday, April 14, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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