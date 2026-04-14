Chhattisgarh Boiler Blast: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, which claimed the lives of at least 9 people and injured at least 15. The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed condolences towards the incident and stated that the local administration is assisting those affected. "The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO wrote in the post.

The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be... - PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 14, 2026

Former Dy CM TS Singh Deo Calls Incident 'Heartbreaking'

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh's former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo called the incident "heartbreaking and distressing." He expressed prayers of peace for the departed souls and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the horrific accident at the Vedanta Power Plant located in Singhitrai, Sakti, is extremely heartbreaking and distressing. Reports of the unfortunate deaths of several workers due to the boiler explosion and the serious injuries of many others are deeply troubling the heart. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the affected families to bear this sorrow. Along with wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured, I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families during this difficult time," he wrote in the post.

सक्ती के सिंघीतराई स्थित वेदांता पावर प्लांट में हुए भीषण हादसे का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद और पीड़ादायक है। बॉयलर फटने से कई श्रमिकों की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण मृत्यु और कई अन्य के गंभीर रूप से घायल होने की खबरें मन को व्यथित कर रही हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति... - T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) April 14, 2026

Investigation Underway

This comes after nine people died, and 15 others sustained injuries in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Sakti district on Tuesday, the police said.

Raigarh SDM, Mahesh Sharma, said that a proper investigation is being done in the incident. "A heartbreaking incident has taken place at the Vedanta Power plant today in which some workers have been injured, and their treatment is underway. Our investigation is ongoing," he said.

Power Plant Operator Responds

On the incident, a spokesperson from the power plant said, "An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April 2026, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit. Our immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment for all those affected. We are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities. We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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