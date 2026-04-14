Gujarat CM Pays Floral Tribute To Dr Ambedkar On His 135Th Birthday

CM Patel Leads Anniversary Tributes

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in various programmes organized in Gandhinagar to pay tribute to the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Chief Minister on Tuesday offered a floral tribute to the oil painting of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the podium of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Thereafter, he paid tribute by offering a garland to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Prerna Bhumi, located opposite the Legislative Assembly complex, a release said.

On this occasion, students from Rangoli International School delivered an impressive speech depicting the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. CM also joined people at the Central Vista Garden in Gandhinagar to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. The atmosphere resonated with slogans of "Jai Bhim."

On this occasion, Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Education Dr Pradyuman Vaja, along with members of the Council of Ministers, Legislative Assembly officials, MLAs, office bearers, and a large number of citizens, school students, saints were present. All paid floral tributes in remembrance of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's invaluable contribution to nation-building.

Remembering the Architect of the Constitution

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. (ANI)

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